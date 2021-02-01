Pro Hoop Hogs report: Portis earns 3rd PHH POW, Gafford starts, Joe & Jones play

LITTLE ROCK — For the first time in the 2020-21 NBA season, it was a fairly slow week for pro Hogs.

Former Arkansas star Bobby Portis was the only one out of five Razorback alums to score in double figures in a game last week, and thus he earns his third Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor of the season.

Portis (6-10 forward / center, Little Rock native) finished with 11 points (5-of-5 field goals, including 1-of-1 from 3), 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in 20 minutes off the bench on Saturday in Milwaukee’s 126-114 road loss against the Charlotte Hornets. The Bucks, who finished with the league’s best regular-season record in ’19-20, went 1-2 last week and are 11-8 on the season. Portis averaged only 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 17.7 minutes per game — all well below his season averages — in the three games that included the aforementioned road loss at Charlotte, a 115-108 road win over the Toronto Raptors. and a 131-126 road loss against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Portis ranks 46th in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 19.19.

Portis — recipient of the first PHH POW honor following week one, and the winner of last week’s honor — has played in all 19 games and is the Bucks’ fourth leading scorer and second leading rebounder, averaging 10.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 21.8 minutes per contest while shooting 54.8% from the field, including 44.4% from 3, and 72.7% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals. Portis has four double-doubles so far in ’20-21, he’s scored in double figures in 12 games (including two games of 20 or more points), and he’s rebounded in double figures in 5 games.

Linked here is a Portis dunk highlight from the Bucks-Hornets game on Saturday …

Bobby Buckets from the dunker’s spot!! pic.twitter.com/Wp38Z2tgTU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 31, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Daniel Gafford (6-10 forward / center and El Dorado native) made two more starts last week (he’s started in four consecutive games for Chicago spanning the past two weeks with third-year big man Wendell Carter, Jr., out of the lineup due to a quad injury). In back-to-back losses to Boston (119-103) and Portland (123-122) last week, Gafford combined for 4 points (2-of-6 field goals and 0-of-2 free throws), 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in a combined 21 minutes. Gafford, recipient of the second Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor following week two, ranks 92nd in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 16.02. He’s played in 16 of Chicago’s 18 games this season, scoring in double figures twice (15 points in a win over Washington, and 12 points in a win over Dallas). Gafford is averaging 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 14.1 minutes per game while shooting 62.5% from the field and 66.7% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks. The Bulls are 7-11.

* Former Arkansas star Isaiah Joe (6-4 shooting guard, Fort Smith native) played in 2 of Philadelphia’s 4 games last week as the 76ers went 3-1, including a 106-105 home win over the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers. Joe combined for 4 points (2-of-4 field goals, including 0-of-2 from 3), 1 rebound, and 1 assist in a combined 14 minutes against the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves. Joe has a Player Efficiency Rating of 10.11. His heaviest action came a few weeks ago when in a consecutive-5-game stretch he started once and scored in double figures four times (including a career-high 18 points) while averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 29.0 minutes per game as he shot 40.8% from the field, including 17-of-39 from 3 for 43.6%, and 5-of-5 free throws. On the season, Joe has played in 11 games for Philadelphia (15-6 for the best record in the Eastern Conference) and is averaging 6.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 16.9 minutes per game while shooting 38.3% from the field, including 37.0% from 3, and 100% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 13.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Joe has as many blocked shots (4) and steals (4) as he does turnovers (4) on the season. Joe has won the PHH POW honor twice this season.

Linked here are highlights of Joe’s two buckets he scored against the Timberwolves last week …

Friday night NBA buckets brought to you by Hogs great & Sixers G @zai_joe1 … pic.twitter.com/jTaStdx4oR — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) January 30, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Mason Jones (6-4 combo guard) played in 1 of Houston’s 3 games last week, recording 1 rebound and 1 assist while shooting 0-of-1 from 3 in 5 minutes off the bench in the Rockets’ 126-112 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Jones has played in 10 games for the Rockets, scoring in double-figures three times (including a career-high 24 points). Jones has a Player Efficiency Rating of 17.52 and he’s averaging 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 12.5 minutes per game while shooting an impressive 56.3% from the field, including a blistering 56.0% from 3, and 52.9% from the free throw line. Jones’ per-36-minute numbers are elite, especially considering he’s an undrafted free agent rookie — 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. The Rockets are 9-9 on the season, and Jones has won the PHH POW honor once already. Jones signed an undrafted free agent two-way contract with Houston in November, and he’s expected to be active for a good portion of the Rockets’ games (he can be active for up to 50 of the team’s 72 regular-season games).

* Former Arkansas star Patrick Beverley (6-1 guard) did not play last week due to “knee soreness” as the Los Angeles Clippers went 3-1 and now own the best record in the Western Conference (16-5). Beverley has started 16 times while having sat out 5 games, and he has a Player Efficiency Rating of 12.46. Beverley has season highs of 20 points (against San Anotnio), 9 rebounds (against Phoenix), 8 assists (against San Antonio), 3 steals (against OKC), and 3 blocks (against Chicago). He’s averaging 8.1 points. 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steal in 25.6 minutes per game while shooting 40.0% from the field, including 41.4% from 3, and 76.2% from the free throw line. Beverley’s per-36-minute numbers are 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks.