Pro Hoop Hogs report: Portis earns 4th PHH POW, Gafford starts, Joe & Jones play

CLEVELAND, OHIO – FEBRUARY 05: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes a shot over Dylan Windler #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 05, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas star Bobby Portis continues to be one of the top reserves in the NBA, and in back-to-back games early last week Portis had his best consecutive performances of the season. In doing so, he has earned his third straight (and fourth overall) Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor.

Portis (6-10 forward / center, Little Rock native) began with a 21-point (9-of-13 field goals, including 3-of-5 from 3), 8-rebound, 2-assist, 2-steal, 1-block performance in 24 minutes off the bench Monday in Milwaukee’s 134-106 win over Portland, and in his next outing Portis followed up with 18 points (7-of-13 field goals, including 4-of-5 from 3), 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in 17 minutes to help the Bucks defeat the Indiana Pacers, 130-110. Then, in back-to-back weekend wins on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portis combined for 17 points (he scored 14 in the first game against the Cavs), 14 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist, and 1 steal in a collective 44 minutes as the Bucks swept the week at 4-0 and currently hold the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 15-8.

Portis ranks 36th in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 20.29.

Portis — recipient of the first PHH POW honor following NBA week one action — has played in all 23 games (with one start) and is the Bucks’ fourth leading scorer and second leading rebounder, averaging 11.2 points, 7.5 rebounds (ranks 28th in the NBA), and 1.2 assists in 21.7 minutes per contest while shooting 54.5% from the field, including 47.9% from 3, and 68.0% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 18.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals. Portis has four double-doubles so far in ’20-21, he’s scored in double figures in 15 games (including three games of 20 or more points), and he’s rebounded in double figures in 5 games.

“He’s great for our team,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said following the Bucks’ first of two wins over the Cavs last week. “I think his teammates love him. He plays with a great passion, with a great edge. I think we need that. It’s been fun. Everybody believes in him, trusts in him. They know that he’s gonna give us a big impact. His personality, his edge have all been a great addition to our group.”

Portis talked about his role as a vital reserve.

“I think the last three, four years of my career, I’ve kinda found the niche of coming in and bringing energy off the bench,” Portis said. “Just knowing if the game’s up and down or if our team needs energy, being that sparkplug that the team needs. Just going out there and playing as hard as I can, taking the shots that’s given to me and being aggressive with it. I think I’ve done a good job of that. I’d seen (Friday against the Cavs) that we were kinda sluggish early on, and I knew that our team needed some energy. When I sit on the sideline and I see what’s going on, I always tell the other four guys that’s coming in with me, ‘It’s one of those nights, we gotta be ready y’all.’ I always try to just talk to the guys and just try to come in and play with some swag.”

Linked here are two highlight reels of Portis’ big production games against the Trail Blazers and Pacers last week …

Bobby's Buckets.



21 PTS | 9/13 FG | 8 REB | 24 MINS pic.twitter.com/0siXOC3voY — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 2, 2021

Bobby with an 18 point and 9 rebound performance in just 17 minutes. pic.twitter.com/gomYcJshw8 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 4, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Daniel Gafford (6-10 forward / center and El Dorado native) made his 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th consecutive starts for Chicago last week as the Bulls went 2-2. Gafford had arguably his best game of the season in a 110-102 win over the New York Knicks on Monday as he fell one rebound shy of his first career double-double, finishing with 12 points (6-of-8 field goals) and a career-high 9 rebounds in a season-high-matching 22 minutes. In the Bulls’ next 3 games last week — a loss to the Knicks followed by a split with the Orlando Magic — Gafford combined for 10 points (on 5-of-7 field goals), 15 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 assists, and 1 steal in a collective 44 minutes. Gafford, recipient of the second Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor following week two, ranks 74th in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 16.77. He’s played in 20 of Chicago’s 22 games this season, scoring in double figures three times (15 points in a win over Washington, 12 points in a win over Dallas, and the aforementioned 12 points in a win over New York). Gafford is averaging 5.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 14.6 minutes per game while shooting 65.1% from the field and 64.5% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 12.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks. The Bulls are 9-13, including 3-5 with Gafford as a starter as he has been filling in for regular starting big man Wendell Carter, Jr., who has been out of the lineup with an injury.

Linked here are Gafford’s dunk and blocked shot highlights from last week …

Hogs great & Bulls F/C Daniel Gafford @Dan_G33 made his 5th consecutive start & had 12 pts (6-8 FGs) and a season-high 9 rbs in 22 mins Monday in Chicago's 110-102 win vs New York Knicks … DG was 1 reb shy of his 1st NBA dub-dub, & he's scored in double-figures 3 times this szn https://t.co/cRGJnydvV3 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 2, 2021

Hogs great & Bulls F/C Daniel Gafford @Dan_G33 made his 6th consecutive start & had 4 pts (2-2 FGs), 6 rbs, 1 blks, 1 ast, 1 stl in 20 mins Wednesday in Chicago's 107-103 home loss against the New York Knicks … https://t.co/oUTeQPg82Q — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 4, 2021

Hogs great & Bulls F/C Daniel Gafford @Dan_G33 made his 7th & 8th consecutive starts in Fri/Sat back-to-back games against the Orlando Magic, combining for 6 pts (3-5 FGs), 9 rbs, 4 blks, & 1 ast in 24 combined mins as the Bulls went 1-1 in the two games … https://t.co/UEVtr9AXFG — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 7, 2021

Daniel Gafford with the block, good defense & runs the floor pic.twitter.com/zx7nrVMUYv — Gustavo (@iamvega1982) February 7, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Mason Jones (6-4 combo guard) played in 3 of Houston’s 4 games last week as the Rockets went 2-2. In those 3 road games he played in — wins over Oklahoma City and Memphis and a loss against OKC — Jones combined for 9 points (on 3-of-6 field goals, including 1-of-3 from 3, and 2-of-4 free throws), 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in a collective 28 minutes off the bench. Jones has played in 13 games for the Rockets, scoring in double-figures three times (including a career-high 24 points). Jones has a Player Efficiency Rating of 15.92 and he’s averaging 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 11.8 minutes per game while shooting an impressive 55.6% from the field, including a blistering 53.6% from 3, and 52.4% from the free throw line. Jones’ per-36-minute numbers are strong considering he’s an undrafted free agent rookie — 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. The Rockets are 11-11 on the season, and Jones has won the PHH POW honor once already. Jones signed an undrafted free agent two-way contract with Houston in November, and he’s expected to be active for a good portion of the Rockets’ games (he can be active for up to 50 of the team’s 72 regular-season games).

Linked here is a Jones highlight from last week …

Mason Jones on the board. pic.twitter.com/9ztoimBNQ1 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 4, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Isaiah Joe (6-4 shooting guard, Fort Smith native) played in 2 of Philadelphia’s 3 games last week as the 76ers went 2-1, including a 121-105 home loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday during which Joe played a total of 8 minutes off the bench (2 minutes in the 3rd quarter plus 6 more in the 4th quarter) and finished with 6 points (2-of-3 field goal shooting, all from 3) and 1 rebound while tallying a boxscore +/- of plus-9. Joe also checked in for the final 1:21 of the Sixers’ 124-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Satruday and did not record a boxscore stat. Joe has a Player Efficiency Rating of 10.38. His heaviest game action and best production came a few weeks ago when in a consecutive-5-game stretch he started once and scored in double figures four times (including a career-high 18 points) while averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 29.0 minutes per game as he shot 40.8% from the field, including 17-of-39 from 3 for 43.6%, and 5-of-5 free throws. On the season, Joe has played in 13 games for Philadelphia (17-7 for the best record in the Eastern Conference) and is averaging 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 15.1 minutes per game while shooting 39.7% from the field, including 38.8% from 3, and 100% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Joe has nearly as many blocked shots (4) and steals (4) as he does turnovers (5) on the season. Joe has won the PHH POW honor twice in ’20-21.

Linked here are highlights of Joe’s two buckets and a solid defensive play that forced a turnover against the Trail Blazers last week …

Hogs great & Sixers rookie SG Isaiah Joe @zai_joe1 sticks the catch-&-shoot 3 at one end before clamping down defensively at the other to help force a turnover … from Thursday's Philadelphia-v-Portland game … pic.twitter.com/YvbgvGJ25F — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 5, 2021

Sweet stroke, Zai! Hogs great & Sixers rookie SG Isaiah Joe @zai_joe1 splashes a deep catch-&-shoot 3 during Thursday's Philadelphia-v-Portland game … pic.twitter.com/6sAkHU17jg — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 5, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Patrick Beverley (6-1 guard) has not play in 8 consecutive games spanning the past two weeks due to “knee soreness” as the Los Angeles Clippers have gone 4-4 in his absence while slipping to the third-best record in the Western Conference (17-8). Beverley has started 16 times while having sat out 9 games, and he has a Player Efficiency Rating of 12.46. Beverley has season highs of 20 points (against San Anotnio), 9 rebounds (against Phoenix), 8 assists (against San Antonio), 3 steals (against OKC), and 3 blocks (against Chicago). He’s averaging 8.1 points. 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steal in 25.6 minutes per game while shooting 40.0% from the field, including 41.4% from 3, and 76.2% from the free throw line. Beverley’s per-36-minute numbers are 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks.