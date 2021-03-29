Pro Hoop Hogs report: Portis earns 6th Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week and two former Hogs now with new teams

LITTLE ROCK — It may be an abbreviated report this week, but a lot happened last week as one former Hog is now in covid-19 protocol quarantine while two other former Hogs are now with new teams.
Bobby Portis (6-10 forward / center, Little Rock native) started the week out great with a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists) in Milwaukee’s 140-113 win over Indiana on Monday followed by a season-high-matching 21 points in 16 minutes in the Bucks’ 121-119 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but he was then inactive for Milwaukee’s next two games (both losses) as he was placed in the NBA’s covid-19 protocol quarantine. Still, based on the strength of his play early last week, Portis has earned his sxith Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor.
Daniel Gafford (6-10 forward / center, El Dorado native) was traded by Chicago to the Washington Wizards just ahead of the league’s trade deadline on Thursday, and Gafford responded in his Wizards’ debut with 13 points (6-of-7 field goals and 1-of-1 free throws), 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 steal in 14 minutes off the bench ini Washington’s 106-92 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Earlier in the week and prior to being traded, Gafford played twice for the Bulls combining for 7 points (3-of-4 field goals and 1-of-2 free throws) and 6 rebounds in a collective 14 minutes in losses against Utah and Cleveland.
Mason Jones (6-4 combo guard) was released from his two-way contract by Houston weeks ago, then rejoined the Rockets on a 10-day contract, but once that expired he ended up signing a new two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he joins former Hog teammate and fellow rookie Isaiah Joe (6-4 shooting guard). Jones is in Philadelphia while the Sixers are still on their 13-day road trip. Joe played only once last week, logging 3 minutes with no stats in a 122-112 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Patrick Beverley (6-1 guard) did not play last week as he remains out of the Clippers’ lineup recovering from knee soreness.
Linked here are highlights of Portis and Gafford from last week’s games …