Pro Hoop Hogs report: Why Bobby Portis is Player of the Week, Joe debuts, more

From Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — After a slow start in game one with Milwaukee, former Arkansas star big man Bobby Portis came on with increased court time and production in his next two games for the Bucks, and in doing so has earned the distinction as the first Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week of 2020-21.

Portis — one of only three NBA players last season (when he was playing with the New York Knicks) to average at least 10 points and 5 rebounds per game while playing 22 minutes or less per game — tallied only 3 points and 4 rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench in the season-opening 122-121 road loss against Boston. But Portis, who’s entering his 6th season in the NBA, came alive in his last two outings, playing 26 minutes off the bench in each game (a 138-99 home win over Golden State, and a 130-110 road loss against New York) as he recorded his first double-double as a Buck (10 points and 12 rebounds) against the Warriors followed by a season-high 17 points to go with 7 rebounds against the Knicks.

Through 3 games with the Bucks (1-2), Portis (6-11 forward and Little Rock native) is averaging 10.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 22.7 minutes per contest while shooting 13-of-24 for 54.2% from the field, including 1-of-5 from 3 for 20%, and 3-of-4 from the free throw line for 75%.

* Former Arkansas star Patrick Beverley (6-1 guard) helped the Los Angeles Clippers to a fast start with season-opening wins over the defending NBA champion and crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers and the ’19-20 NBA Western Conference finalist Denver Nuggets, only to take part in the wrong side of a dismantling on Sunday in a 124-73 loss against the Dallas Mavericks in a game that the Clippers trailed, 77-27, at halftime. Beverley had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in the season-opener against the Lakers. He’s averaging 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 22.0 minutes as a starter while shooting 46.7% from the field, including 4-of-12 from 3 for 33.3%, and 3-of-4 free throws for 75% for the Clippers (2-1).

* Former Arkansas big man Daniel Gafford (6-11 forward / center and El Dorado native) has played in the first 2 of 3 total games for Chicago as he enters his second season in the league after being selected by the Bulls in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Gafford is averaging 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 block in 14.5 minutes off the bench while shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.3% from the free throw line for the Bulls (0-3).

* Former Arkansas star Isaiah Joe (6-5 shooting guard and Fort Smith native) did not play in Philadelphia’s first two games, but he made his NBA debut on Sunday and recorded 2 points (1-of-2 field goals), 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal while playing the final 7 minutes of the 4th quarter in the 76er’s 118-94 road loss against the unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers. Joe’s first NBA basket came off a ball-fake followed by a drive right into the teeth of the defense that resulted in a runner that he kissed softly off the glass between two defenders, and his steal was immediately followed by a push in transition, a crossover, and a one-handed-behind-the-back bounce-pass for an assist on a three-pointer by a trailing guard (both highlights are linked just below). Joe’s boxscore +/- was plus-6 for the Sixers (2-1).

* Former Arkansas star Mason Jones (6-5 combo guard) may be on an undrafted free agent two-way contract with Houston, but he’s expected to be active for a good portion of the Rockets’ games this season (he can be active for up to 50 of the team’s 72 regular-season games). After playing all four of Houston’s preseason games, Jones seemed destined for early-season duty but has been designated (along with five other Rockets) as NWT (not with team) — Health and Safety Protocols (due to Covid-19).