ProHog Cappelen Receives PGA TOUR Card

Former University of Arkansas golfer Sebastian Cappelen officially earned his PGA TOUR card Sunday (Aug. 11) at the Korn Ferry Tour’s WinCo Foods Portland Open. Cappelen finished 16th on the Tour’s final Regular Season points list to earn one of 25 TOUR cards.

“It’s a great feeling to see all the hard work pay off. It’s what we work and strive for. I just think it’s nice to be able to enjoy it…to say that you’re actually there. I know I need to keep it down to business, to keep grinding and working to get better. But it’s a unique opportunity and we’ve got to take all the facets in and enjoy every part of it.”

Cappelen secured his PGA TOUR card in June by winning the REX Hospital Open and placing second two weeks at the Wichita Open.

“When you’re a 12-year-old kid, it’s like ‘Oh, I want to be that guy on TV one day.’ Really, it’s just a dream and you kind of think it’s unlikely. Even knowing it’s unlikely, it’s the dream that drives you to keep working hard every day. So, looking back at that, I can’t help but smile and be grateful with where I am now.”

Cappelen, who graduated from Arkansas in 2014 with a degree in business economics, joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2014 after a successful career with the Razorbacks.