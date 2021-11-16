Projections Have Hogs Going to Four Different States for Bowl Game

FAYETTEVILLE — The various college football bowl projections are everywhere for Arkansas with predictions to four different states.
This list is updated from last week’s story with Arkansas defeating LSU 16-13 in overtime and moving to 7-3 on the season.
As far as the bowl possibilities here’s the list and who is projecting to each, the network and day it is, kickoff times (all central) and city the bowl is in.
AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28, Memphis, Tenn., 5:45 p.m., ESPN
Fan Nation — Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
FB Schedules — Arkansas vs. Kansas State
Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Dec. 30, Charlotte, N.C., 10:30 a.m., ESPN
Action Network — Arkansas vs. North Carolina
TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Dec. 30, Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m., ESPN
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) — Arkansas vs. Penn State
CBS — Penn State vs. Arkansas
247Sports — Arkansas vs. Wisconsin
Outback Bowl, Jan. 1, Tampa, Fla.,11 a.m., ESPN2
Yardbarker — Arkansas vs. Penn State
Texas Bowl, Jan. 4, Houston, Texas, Time TBD, ESPN
ESPN (Mark Schlaubach) — Arkansas vs. Iowa State
Athlon Sports — Arkansas vs. Kansas State
College Football News — Arkansas vs. Iowa State
Sporting News — Arkansas vs. West Virginia