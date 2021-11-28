Projections on Where SEC Teams go Bowling Including Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has 13 teams eligible to go bowling this season with only Vanderbilt not included.

Arkansas, at 8-4 will go to a bowl game for the first time since 2016. They were slated to go to the Texas Bowl last year, but it was canceled due to COVID issues at TCU.

The Razorbacks lost three straight games in October before beating UAPB and then receiving a bye week. Arkansas got healed up after the bye week and closed out the season winning three of four games. Sam Pittman talked about the streak at the end.

“Well, in the three-game losing streak we got beat by Georgia, and everybody else that played them did too,” Pittman said. “We lost to Ole Miss by one. I get it, everybody thought the world was coming to an end because we got beat by Georgia. So has everybody else. They’ve got a good football team. I’m glad they’re in our league representing the SEC. But you’re 100 percent right, we came back and went on a run. Obviously, we fell short at Alabama to do what we planned on doing. We wanted to make the run through Pine Bluff all the way to now. We fell seven points short at Alabama. It just shows we have good kids that believe in their coaches. That understand that effort and physicality and doing the right things can win ballgames for you. If you make people beat you. In other words, if you earn what you’re gonna get and make them earn what they’re gonna get, you’ve got a chance. I believe that, and I’m real proud of them.”

Pittman talked about Arkansas’ immediate plans as they await who chooses them for their bowl.

“They’re going to lift, voluntary lift, and they’ll come in,” Pittman said. “They’ll do it. Not voluntary, study table. They have o do that. And then we’re going to meet back together on Monday, a week from Monday, after whomever wants to invite us to the bowl. And then we’ll probably start, they’ll lift a little bit more. That’s kind of finals week starting, then we’ll probably start practice for our bowl somewhere between the 9th and the 10th probably of December. Get a couple in, or three that weekend. Run it into recruiting as well, a recruiting weekend. Then we’ve got different plans for whoever chooses us. But we’re going to be off for a few days.”

With all that said here’s some predictions for where some of the SEC teams may go bowling. Alabama is the wild card because if they go to the playoffs with Georgia then that moves some of these teams around.

College Football Playoff — Georgia

Sugar Bowl — Alabama vs. Big 12

Vrbo Citrus Bowl — Ole Miss vs. Big Ten or ACC

Outback Bowl — Kentucky vs. ACC or Big Ten

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl — Arkansas vs. ACC

TransPerfect Music City — Tennessee vs. Big Ten

Mercari Texas Bowl — Texas A&M vs. Big 12

AutoZone Liberty Bowl — Mississippi State vs. Big 12

Duke’s Mayo Bowl — South Carolina vs. ACC

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl — Auburn vs. American Athletic

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl — LSU vs. AAC, ACC, or Pac-12

That leaves Florida and Missouri to be picked up by some other bowl.