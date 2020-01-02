PTN Analysis: Breaking down Men’s & Women’s SEC openers

Not only do the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams both open up conference play at home, they both open up with Texas A&M.

For the men, they are coming off a 71-64 win over Indiana and have an 11-1 record. The Aggies on the other hand, are coming off a close win 58-55 over Texas Southern and are 6-5 on the year. They tip off in front of a sold out crowd at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday at 6pm on the SECN.

It’s a top 20 battle for the women on Thursday. Arkansas is ranked 20th in the country, where Texas A&M is ranked 11th. While at Arkansas, Mike Neighbors has just one win over his mentor Gary Blair. That came last season in the SEC Tournament. The women tip off Thursday at 8pm on the SEC Network Plus.

PTN’s Alyssa Orange and Mike Irwin break down these two games coming up as the Hogs kick off SEC play.