Arkansas quarterback Kade Renfro recently went down with a torn ACL. This injury doesn’t immediaitely impact the Razorbacks for the Outback Bowl but it does affect their depth at the position.

Malik Hornsby has struggled during game action this season and behind him is true freshman Lucas Coley.

In today’s PTN Bowl Extra, hear from Sam Pittman about the future of the quarterback position and if he plans to look for a new one in the transfer portal.