PTN Bowl Extra: Can players return to Hogs after all-star bowl games?

For a few Arkansas football players, the Outback Bowl may not be the final bowl game they play in this year. Four Razorbacks (listed below) have been selected to be invited to all-star bowl games outside of the collegiate sports calendar.

ALL-STAR SHOWCASE INVITES

John Ridgeway — Reese’s Senior Bowl

Jordan Silver — Reese’s Senior Bowl

Montaric Brown — East-West Shrine Game

Bumper Pool — NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

These games outside of the Outback Bowl have a big impact on eligibility. If a player decides to accept the invite and participate in one of these events, can they return to Arkansas next year? We let you know in our PTN Bowl Extra.