In just 10 days, Arkansas will play their final game of the season and face off against Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

However, this will also mark the final time Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry and Bumper Pool all play together in an Arkansas uniform. The three linebackers have been playing together for years and put on dominant performances this season.

In today’s PTN Bowl Extra, hear from Henry about playing one last time alongside two of his best friends.