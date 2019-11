LITTLE ROCK -- Only one opponent has been on the losing end against Arkansas basketball more than Rice, and the Razorbacks would like to push the Owls down another rung on that ladder tonight as both teams match up in what will be first-year head coach Eric Musselman's official debut in Fayetteville.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. CT on Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena, and the game can be viewed via live stream on SEC Network Plus.