FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- While most of the talk is about who will start at quarterback it's not the only position unsettled at the University of Arkansas.

Sophomore Reid Bauer and junior Sam Loy are still battling at punter. Loy and Bauer both had two punts in the Western Kentucky game. Loy averaged 37.5 on his pair of punts with a long of 46 while Bauer came in at 37 yards hitting that distance on both of his. Barry Lunney Jr. talked about the punting job.