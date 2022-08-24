FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins.

On Wednesday, they got in the trenches to talk about the size and experience of this year’s offensive line.

Arkansas returns four guys to the offensive line this year in Ricky Stromberg, Brady Latham, Beaux Limmer and Dalton Wagner.

Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims break down what they bring to the table this year.

See the full deep dive in the video above.