FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season.

On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers.

Many thought this would be the group with the biggest question mark heading into this year, but it’s turned into one that could be incredibly successful for them this season because of how much depth and talent they have there.

Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims talk about who’s stood out for them in that group throughout fall camp and who they think could step up big for the Razorbacks.

See the full breakdown in the video above.