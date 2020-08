Arkansas' 2021 recruiting class is starting to take shape. Now with two commitments, Chase Moore and Akol Mawein, this week Arkansas was put on Memphis' Johnathan Lawson's top 5 list.

"He comes from a basketball family. His older brothers started at Memphis, his two older brothers, ended up at Kansas. The third oldest brother was a freshman last year at Oregon. So this is a big time basketball family. His dad played high school basketball with Razorback icon Todd Day back in the day. Todd told me 'hey look Johnathan Lawson out of all those basketball players that play at a high level in that family he may end up being the best of all.' So Arkansas cracks his top five along with Alabama, Vanderbilt, Iowa State and Oregon," says our Hogville.net basketball insider Kevin McPherson.