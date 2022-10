FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – In this week’s PTN Faceoff, two members of the Pig Trail team, CJ Maclin and Mike Irwin, discuss which is the best game atmosphere on the road.

Vote on who you think won the faceoff here: https://forms.gle/mH4XZMFmyKxbmvRY6

You can also vote at the link here.