PTN Football Analysis with Mike Irwin and Tom Murphy from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette as season nears

Arkansas has several questions still remaining as we have made it to the first game week of the season. Who will the starting quarterback be? Will the offensive line be better in 2019? Will the young playmakers step up for the Razorback offense. Mike Irwin and Tom Murphy from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette answered some of those questions during our Pig Trail show on Sunday night.

The guys also discussed the Razorback defense and gave their projections for the season win totals in part two of their analysis on the Pig Trail Show.

Arkansas opens the season on Saturday at 3 p.m. hosting Portland State with the game airing on the SEC Network.