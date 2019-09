Arkansas is hosting Colorado State at 3 p.m. today in a re-match from last year’s meltdown game where the Rams came back from being down 27-9 to win 34-27 in Fort Collins.

The Razorbacks are trying to get back on track after falling 31-17 in Oxford last week to Ole Miss. Get the Pig Trail Nation team’s thoughts on the final score and the game in our predictions segment.