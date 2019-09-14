PTN Gameday Show – UA Hall of Honor Inductees

Arkansas held it’s annual UA Hall of Honor Induction Banquet on Friday night at the Fayetteville Town Center. 12 former Razorbacks were inducted in the ceremony.

On our Gameday Show on Saturday Anthony Lucas (Football), Kevin Campbell (Baseball) and Martin Smith (Swimming, Football, Coaching) were on our show to discuss the induction ceremony, their time as a Razorback and thoughts on this year’s football team.

Hear from those three former Hogs and newest members to the Hall of Honor in this Gameday show segment.