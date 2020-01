LITTLE ROCK -- It's only the second game into SEC play, but the stakes are high for both Arkansas and LSU as they meet in Baton Rouge, La., for a mid-week league matchup.

The Razorbacks (12-1, 1-0 SEC, NCAA NET No. 21) and Tigers (9-4, 1-0 SEC, NCAA NET No. 28) square off Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in game that will be televised by ESPNU.