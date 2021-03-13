PTN LIVE: Arkansas vs. LSU SEC Tournament Preview

The Arkansas Razorbacks square off against LSU in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon. The game can be watched on ESPN at 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas and LSU split their two contests during the regular season with the home team victorious each time. The Razorbacks edged out Missouri 70-64 to reach the semifinals, while the Tigers narrowly defeated Ole Miss 76-73 to advance.

PTN’s Nick Petraccione and Mike Irwin preview the semifinal matchup between Arkansas and LSU and what the Hogs need to do to move on to the championship.

