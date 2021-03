The Arkansas men’s basketball team squares off against Missouri in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. This is the rubber match of the series between these two teams with the Razorbacks winning the last meeting 86-81 in overtime in mid-February.

The game is being broadcast on SEC Network with tipoff slated for 6:00 p.m.

PTN’s Nick Petraccione and Mike Irwin discuss the matchup for Arkansas and if the Hogs can punch their ticket to the SEC semifinal.