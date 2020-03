LITTLE ROCK -- It was almost five months ago when the Arkansas Razorbacks employed a stifling defense during a 91-43 romp at home in the season opener against Rice, and now that Owls' sophomore Trey Murphy III has entered the transfer portal it appears as though the Hogs' coaching staff led by Eric Musselman is putting on a full-court press for the talented wing's services.

Murphy (6-8, 200, native of Durham, N.C.) said he's already been in contact with three Arkansas coaches since entering the portal on Saturday.