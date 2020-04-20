Ask Mike 4-20

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball and Head Coach Mike Neighbors announced the signing of Graduate Transfer Destiny Slocum Monday, April 20. The former Oregon State standout will finish out her collegiate eligibility on the Hill as a Razorback. She will be immediately eligible as a grad student.

“She’s one of US,” Neighbors said. “Hopefully, we have earned your trust the last three seasons. So, trust us when we say that she is the perfect fit in our locker room, for our city, for our state and for the SEC. Our recruiting relationship has had more twists and turns than the Pig Trail between Ozark, Brashears and Huntsville, but we’ve never lost that connection. The circumstances never aligned for us to coach her. Not until now. We have seen her play the maximum number of games the NCAA permits and can say to our fans with certainty that y’all have every reason to be excited. Over the next eight months, we can tell the stories about every twist and turn, but for now, let’s just welcome our newest Razorback to the Arkansas family.”