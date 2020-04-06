Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
📰 News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
🦠 Coronavirus
Election HQ
📺 Live Streams
💞 I Love NWA
National News
Newsfeed Now
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Weird News
Top Stories
A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19’s impact on local dairy & food farmers
Video
Top Stories
George’s Inc. supports its employees with appreciation bonus
Washington County sees first COVID-19 related death, coroner says
Rock blasting requires lane closures in Bentonville
Woman guilty of handcuffing, starving, kidnapping son
⛅ Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Post Your Closings Here
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Super Weather Kid
Biking Forecast
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Team
Weather Radios
Weather Call
🐗 Pig Trail Nation
Pig Trail Nation News
Hog Recruiting
2019 Schedule & Stats
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Arkansas, Sam Pittman Make First Offer Inside State in 2023 to Ashdown’s Shamar Easter
Top Stories
PTN Live: Ask Mike- Monday April 6th
Video
NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft
Maumelle Four-Star Offensive Tackle Andrew Chamblee Talks Top Schools, Workouts Planned, Sam Pittman
McEwen Named Softball America Shortened Season All-American
Contests
Basketball Madness
Dr Pepper Staycation Giveaway
Front Line Fighters
Snap Of The Day
Super Weather Kid
Community
A Closer Look
Biking the Ozarks
Bike Eureka Springs
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Front Line Fighters
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It
Video Center
You Ask, We Investigate
NWA Homepage Deals
NWA Spotlight
ARJobsOnline
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
Get It to Go NWA
Real Estate Spotlight
Tasty Tuesday
What Holiday Movie Are You?
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: National Caramel Popcorn Day
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: At-Home Family Entertainment
Video
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: LeBron James Premieres Mobile-Only Documentary Series
Video
Good Day NWA: Feel Good Stories
Video
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Monday, April 6
Video
Good Day NWA: HBO Offers Free Programming
Video
Advice Network
Bill’s Fence Company
Dr. Earl MD
NWA Urology
Smile Shoppe
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
WAVE Rural Connect
Top Stories
April Hamm Virtual Tour 13579 Goose Creek Rd in Fayetteville
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Signal Reception Help
Stay Connected
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
PTN Live: Ask Mike- Monday April 6th
Pig Trail Nation
by:
Mike Irwin
Posted:
Apr 6, 2020 / 03:29 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 6, 2020 / 03:29 PM CDT
Join us once more for another live edition of Ask Mike.
Pig Trail Video
Hoops Update and Recruiting Report with Kevin McPherson 4-5-20
Video
Football Recruiting Update with Otis Kirk 4-5-20
Video
Former Hogs React to Eddie Sutton Being Elected Into Naismith Hall of Fame
Video
2014 Interview with Eddie Sutton About His Time At Arkansas
Video
Former Sutton Assistant Coach Pat Foster on Eddie Sutton's Election to Naismith Hall of Fame
Video
Former Hog Ron Brewer Sr. on Eddie Sutton's Election to Naismith Hall of Fame
Video
HOG B-BALL STATS
SEC B-BALL STANDINGS
SEC SCOREBOARD
Trending Stories
Live Streams
Arkansas cancels in-person classes through end of school year; AMI, digital learning to continue
Video
April 6 COVID-19 update: 875 confirmed cases, 16 deaths in Arkansas
Washington County sees first COVID-19 related death, coroner says
Arkansas gets an ‘F’ on updated social distancing scoreboard
Video
Get the mobile app!
Trending Stories
Live Streams
Arkansas cancels in-person classes through end of school year; AMI, digital learning to continue
Video
April 6 COVID-19 update: 875 confirmed cases, 16 deaths in Arkansas
Washington County sees first COVID-19 related death, coroner says
Arkansas gets an ‘F’ on updated social distancing scoreboard
Video