The University of Arkansas was a power in collegiate baseball long before the construction of Baum Stadium. Looking back it's astounding that former head coach Norm DeBriyn was able to compete with schools like the University of Texas, Oklahoma State and Wichita State, baseball powers at the time, considering the clear differences in facilities compared to those schools.

By the 1990s old George Cole Field had become a clear liability in recruiting and in drawing home fans to the ballpark. The AstroTurf playing surface was so worn out that Longhorns head coach Cliff Gustafson threatened to stop playing there for fear that his players might get hurt diving onto what amounted to a thin layer of synthetic turf over asphalt.