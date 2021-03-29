PTN LIVE: Elite Eight Preview -Arkansas vs. Baylor

The Arkansas men’s basketball team appears in their first Elite Eight appearance since 1995 as the Razorbacks face Baylor on Monday night in Indianapolis.

It’s a matchup with a lot of history. Arkansas and Baylor both belonged to the old Southwest Conference. In fact, the Bears played Arkansas in the Hogs’ inaugural basketball season in 1923.

Both teams are looking to break long droughts to get back to the Final Four. Pig Trail Nation’s Nick Petraccione and Tera Talmadge break down the game and what Arkansas needs to do to advance.

