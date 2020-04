To me it's fitting that the one year anniversary of the hiring of Eric Musselman at Arkansas comes just days after we all learned that Eddie Sutton will now go into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. More than any other basketball coach I've covered, Musselman reminds me of Sutton, who was in his second year at Arkansas when I arrived.

Like Sutton coach Muss is a practice guy. To him games are won or lost on the practice floor before they are played. There is a different approach for every opponent and you must know your opponent backward and forward, upside down and right side up.