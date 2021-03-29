PTN Live: How Arkansas can take down the Bears

Alyssa Orange & Mike Irwin give their thoughts on the game, Mike has his keys to the game, and both give their player of the game.
Arkansas is set for their Elite Eight meeting with 1-seed Baylor tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
by: Alyssa OrangePosted: / Updated:
Alyssa Orange & Mike Irwin give their thoughts on the game, Mike has his keys to the game, and both give their player of the game.
Arkansas is set for their Elite Eight meeting with 1-seed Baylor tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.