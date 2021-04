Arkansas freshman Moses Moody announced Friday on ESPN’s “The Jump” that he is declaring for the NBA Draft.

Moody becomes the first one-and-done in Razorbacks’ history. The Little Rock native averaged 16.8 points per game this season and helped lead Arkansas to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995.

Pig Trail Nation’s Mike Irwin and Nick Petraccione react to Moody’s decision to declare for the draft and where they think he will land.