LITTLE ROCK -- The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks are not only returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time in three seasons, they're going in style after the NCAAT selection committee on Sunday awarded them with one of the four 3-seeds in the 68-team field as the Hogs will take on 14th-seeded Colgate in their first game on Friday.

The Razorbacks (22-6, NCAA NET No. 14 entering Sunday, and winners of 12 of their last 14 games) have the program's best NCAAT seeding in the last 26 years (the 1994-95 national runner-up Hogs were a 2-seed entering the NCAAT). It's only the 7th time the program has been a 3-seed or better enetering the NCAAT since the selection committee began its national seeding process during year five of the Eddie Sutton era at Arkansas ('78-79).