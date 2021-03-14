PTN LIVE: Selection Show Breakdown

Selection Sunday is finally here and the Arkansas men’s basketball team has been given a 3 seed in the NCAA tournament by the selection committee. The Razorbacks open up March Madness with a against Colgate in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Arkansas is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.

PTN’s Alyssa Orange is joined by former Razorbacks Ronnie Brewer Jr. and Vincent Brown, as well as Kevin McPherson, our Hogville basketball insider, as they react to the Arkansas’ draw in March Madness.