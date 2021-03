After two postponed games this season, Texas A&M has finally found its way to The Hill and will face the Razorbacks at 4pm on Saturday.

The Aggies have been dealing with a lot of issues related to COVID-19 and didn’t play any games the entire month of February. Meanwhile Arkansas has been rolling. The Razorbacks are currently on a 10 game SEC win streak and look to make it 11 today.

Mike Irwin and Tera Talmadge discuss the matchup in the video above.