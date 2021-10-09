PTN Live Updates: #13 Arkansas vs. #17 Ole Miss

2:03: Snoop Connor gets yet another touchdown and Ole Miss has a 45-38 lead with 9 minutes to play.

1:54: Treylon Burks gets into the endzone for a 20-yard touchdown. Once again, the game is tied 3-38.

1:47: Snoop Connor breaks out for a 34-yard touchdown run to give Ole Miss a 38-31 lead in the 4th quarter.

1:35: KJ Jefferson puts his body on the line and dives for a touchdown to tie the game again, 31-31.

1:30: Snoop Connor breaks through the Arkansas defense for a 51-yard TD run for Ole Miss. The Rebels take a 31-24 lead.

1:24: Arkansas ties the game, 24-24, with a 31-yard field goal from Cam Little.

1:15: KJ Jefferson connects with Trey Knox for a 3-yard touchdown. Ole Miss still leads 24-21.

1:08: Ole Miss makes a 50-yard field goal to go up 24-14.

HALFTIME: Ole Miss has a 21-14 lead over Arkansas.

12:29: Matt Corral dives in for a touchdown to take the lead right before the half.

12:11: Ole Miss rips the ball out of Rocket Sanders grip and recovers the fumble.

12:04: Ole Miss scores a 67 yard touchdown run and the Rebels also complete a two-point conversion after to tie the game up 14-14.

11:58: Trelon Smith rushes for a 14-yard touchdown. Arkansas now has a 14-6 lead.

11:47: Matt Corral is pushed across the goal line for his 7th rushing TD of the season. The PAT is missed though so Arkansas maintains a 7-6 lead.

11:42: End of the 1Q, Arkansas leads Ole Miss, 7-0.

11:30: KJ Jefferson runs in for his first rushing touchdown of the season! The 6-yard TD run puts Arkansas on the board, 7-0.

11:29: KJ Jefferson makes a great throw to Rocket Sanders for a big gain to put Arkansas in the red zone.

11:22: Arkansas goes for it on 4th and 1 and Rocket Sanders gets the 1st down and more!

It’s a big battle today at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium with both Ole Miss and Arkansas looking to bounce back after bad losses last week.

Pig Trail Nation’s Tera Talmadge and Mike Irwin will bring you updates throughout the game, including a halftime and postgame live show. Stay on this page to follow along with our in-game updates.