PTN Live Updates: Arkansas vs. #15 Texas

The wait is finally over, Arkansas and Texas renew their rivalry in Fayetteville on Saturday night as the Razorbacks host the No. 15 Longhorns in a matchup riddled with history.

From national championships games to battles of wits between Frank Broyles and Darrell Royal, Arkansas and Texas will take the field at 6:00 p.m. (CST) at Razorback Stadium.

And our Pig Trail Nation team has you covered with live updates before and during the game as we break down everything you need to know in Saturday’s matchup.