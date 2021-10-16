PTN Live Updates: Auburn vs. #17 Arkansas

This article will continue to be updated…

Third Quarter update — Arkansas opened up the second half with a 30-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks to take a 17-14 lead. But Auburn responded, scoring five minutes after recovering a fumble by Jefferson in the endzone following a sack. Bo Nix then hit Demetris Robertson for a 70-yard touchdown to extend the Tiger lead to 28-17. The Razorbacks came back with a ten yard touchdown run by Dominique Johnson, they failed the two-point conversion attempt. Auburn on top 28-23.

Halftime — Arkansas finally finds the endzone with 18 seconds left to go in the second quarter as KJ Jefferson found Treylon Burks for an 11-yard touchdown. The Razorbacks head into the locker room trailing Auburn 14-10.

First Quarter update — Auburn leads Arkansas 7-3 after the first quarter. Bo Nix finds Ja’Varrius Johnson for a 39-yard touchdown pass. The Razorbacks answered with a 44-yard field goal by Cam Little.

After a month on the road, No. 17 Arkansas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) is back inside Razorback Stadium on Saturday for their homecoming game against Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC). The Hogs are coming looking to bounce back after dropping two tough games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 13 Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, the Tigers’ only two loses also come from top-ten opponents, Auburn fell to Georgia last Saturday 34-10 and they lost to No. 7 Penn State in mid-September.

The Razorbacks will look to buckle down on defense after allowing 52 points to Ole Miss without star safety Jalen Catalon, who is inactive today with an injury.

