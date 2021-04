Arkansas Hitting coach Nate Thompson has a simple explanation for why the Razorbacks are sitting on top of the SEC and number one in the country with a rather ordinary .280 team batting average. Base hits aren't the only way to get on base and score runs.

"It's not just the batting average for me," Thompson told the Pig Trail Nation. "Obviously I'd love to say, 'Hey, we're hitting over .300 as a team.' We've been right around there the past few years. To me it's all about scoring runs. We might be first or second in the country in that category and so it's all about run production but the big piece is getting on base."