PTN National Signing Day Special

Sam Pittman’s first National Signing Day was a success.

When Pittman took over in December, the Hogs recruiting class was ranked 118th in the country. After National Signing Day on Wednesday and the Hogs picked up big time players like offensive linemen Marcus Henderson and Jalen St. John, the Arkansas recruiting class ends the 2020 recruiting period ranked 33rd.

Alyssa Orange and Hogville.net’s recruiting expert Otis Kirk take a look at all the Hogs signees and the overall 2020 class.

For more from Kirk on the signees, head to https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=708601.msg12675892#msg12675892

