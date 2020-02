The Hogs are looking to move to 5-4 in SEC play with a win over 11th ranked Auburn Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas has won 10 of the last 13 meetings with the Tigers, and the last time Auburn came to Bud Walton they were ranked 14th in the country and Arkansas handed them a 91-82 loss.

Can that happen again tonight? Alyssa Orange and Mike Irwin take a look at tonight’s match-up.