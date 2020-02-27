PTN Pre-game: Rematch with Tennessee

The Arkansas men’s basketball team is looking for a little pay back after Tennessee delivered their largest loss of the season earlier in February.

What does Arkansas have this time they didn’t have last time? Isaiah Joe. He put up 21 points in his return to the court against Missouri on Saturday.

Arkansas is still in the NCAA tournament conversation, but they need to keep winning to remain in the field of 64.

Alyssa Orange and our Basketball Insider Kevin McPherson previews Wednesday’s game between the Hogs and Volunteers.

