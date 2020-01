FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Pittman is hiring University of Georgia's special teams coordinator Scott Fountain for the same job at Arkansas according to multiple sources.

Fountain has extensive ties in college football. He has coordinated Georgia's special teams the past two seasons after serving there as analyst for special teams in 2017. Prior to that he was at Auburn from 2009-16 including special teams from 2013-16. He also coached tight ends for the Tigers.