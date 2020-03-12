PTN Pregame: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt in Round One of the 2020 SEC Tournament

Arkansas and Vanderbilt are getting set to meet in the second game of the first round of the 2020 SEC Tournament after 8 p.m. tonight inside Bridgestone Arena. The Hogs are the 11 seed and the Commodores are the 14 seed in this year’s tourney.

Arkansas is looking to bounce back after a season ending loss to Texas A&M. Meanwhile the ‘Dores are coming in hot winning their last two games over Alabama and South Carolina to end the season.

The Razorbacks and Commodores will meet for the second time this season. Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 75-55 back on January 15th inside Bud Walton Arena. Tonight’s game will air on the SEC Network.