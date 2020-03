FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas will take on South Alabama this weekend for a three-game series, but they won't have Friday starter Connor Noland.

Dave Van Horn said Wednesday at the Swatter's Club that Noland will be out with a mild oblique sprain. Noland is the Friday starter in weekend series. Friday's game will begin at 3 p.m. at Baum Stadium with Patrick Wicklander on the mound. Noland suffered the injury in the loss to Oklahoma this past Friday in Houston.