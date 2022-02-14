The 2022 season gets underway for the Razorbacks on Friday as they host Illinois State for a three game series at Baum-Walker Stadium.

A season that brought so many unexpected highs for the Diamond Hogs, 2021 ended with a heartbreaking lose to NC State in the Super Regionals.

Returning in 2022 are familiar faces like Robert Moore, Jalen Battles, Connor Noland and Cayden Wallace and new ones like Michael Turner and Peyton Stovall.

What are the initial thoughts on the 2022 roster and the upcoming season? Our Nick Petraccione and Mike Irwin dive in.