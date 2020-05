Hey Parents!

We know you’re working hard balancing kids being at home, home schooling, trying to work from home, and just overall trying to make ends meet.

All of us at the Pig Trail Nation want to say Thank You.

Some of us are parents and grandparents ourselves, so we say, take a short break and let us handle story time! Each day this week we’ll post a story read by someone on our PTN crew!

Enjoy, and keep up the good work!