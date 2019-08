The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to open the 2019 season on Saturday hosting Portland State at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Hogs are coming off a 2-10 season in 2018 and are looking for a big rebound season in the second year under Chad Morris.

The Pig Trail Nation team discusses what they are looking to see in the 2019 season. They also gave their 2019 win total predictions during the Rearview Mirror preseason special on Thursday night.