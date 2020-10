Former Kentucky Head Coach Hal Mumme first met Mike Leach when Leach send him his resume at Iowa Wesleyan. Little did they know at the time, it was the beginning of a life-long friendship, and the start to the creation of the Air Raid Offense.

We talked with Hal Mumme about him and Leach's collaboration, why the Air Raid has been so successful everywhere they've been, and why it will work for Leach at Mississippi State.