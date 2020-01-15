PTN Tuesday Headlines: Transfer QBs on Arkansas’ Radar, Plus Hog Hoops, Cylla’s Role

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Fayetteville, AR-

Former Florida QB Feleipe Franks will visit Arkansas this weekend, plus the Hogs are in the mix of schools looking at Houston’s D’Eriq King.

In hoops, Jeantal Cylla crashed the boards in eleven minutes Saturday at Ole Miss, but only hit one of four free throws. Coach Eric Musselman:

“He rebounded the ball. He had five rebounds in 11 minutes, I think he was one of our leaders and he only played 11 minutes. So we loved JC’s activity for sure. Getting loose balls. Having said that he was 1-4 from the foul line. I think that’s just a confidence thing and a rust thing. Put that on me because I haven’t played him a lot.”

Arkansas is home facing Vandy, 7:30 Wednesday Night on SEC Network.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Pig Trail Video

HOG B-BALL STATS

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss