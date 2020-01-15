PTN Tuesday Headlines: Transfer QBs on Arkansas’ Radar, Plus Hog Hoops, Cylla’s Role

Fayetteville, AR-

Former Florida QB Feleipe Franks will visit Arkansas this weekend, plus the Hogs are in the mix of schools looking at Houston’s D’Eriq King.

In hoops, Jeantal Cylla crashed the boards in eleven minutes Saturday at Ole Miss, but only hit one of four free throws. Coach Eric Musselman:

“He rebounded the ball. He had five rebounds in 11 minutes, I think he was one of our leaders and he only played 11 minutes. So we loved JC’s activity for sure. Getting loose balls. Having said that he was 1-4 from the foul line. I think that’s just a confidence thing and a rust thing. Put that on me because I haven’t played him a lot.”

Arkansas is home facing Vandy, 7:30 Wednesday Night on SEC Network.