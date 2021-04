The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night and a handful of former Arkansas Razorbacks are hoping to hear their names called.

Former Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and running back Rakeem Boyd are among those hoping to get selected by an NFL team.

PTN’s Nick Petraccione breaks down each former Razorbacks’ draft stock, answers viewers questions and tests your knowledge on pro Hogs with this week’s Pig Trail Trivia.